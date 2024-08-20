Support truly

Jamie Vardy marked his return to the Premier League with a goal in Leicester’s 1-1 draw with Spurs in the Foxes’ opener – though in classic Vardy fashion, the striker was in the news not just for his equaliser but for his taunting of opposition fans as he made his way off the pitch.

Vardy has become a different kind of Premier League icon in his time at the Foxes, rising from non-league to league titles while setting goalscoring records, so his return from a year in the Championship was always going to be an interesting one.

Here is a look at a memorable night for the 37-year-old, even by his peculiar standards.

A nutritious half-time energy drink...

Much has been made of Vardy’s penchant for a Red Bull energy drink, perhaps at odds with what many would associate with the diet staples of a Premier League footballer.

But Vardy was seen sipping that exact drink in the tunnel at half-time, with Leicester 1-0 down and the former England striker tasked with getting them back into the match. A cult classic, of sorts.

...followed by an equalising goal

But it seems that Vardy has indeed found the formula, as he scored his 137th Premier League goal to level the match. A simple cross came in from the right and Vardy was there, having lost his marker, to nod home from five yards. Maybe those Red Bull adverts were right all along.

Goading opposition fans once again

Vardy has often got a kick out of winding up opposition fans, often with intricate goal celebrations, but this time it was an altogether more simple gesture as the Leicester man was substituted with 11 minutes left.

He responded to jeers by tapping the Premier League badge on his right arm and raising one finger to signify the number of titles he had won – that memorable success under Claudio Ranieri in 2015/16.

He then pointed towards Spurs fans before making a “zero” sign.

A heated exchange with opposition players

Vardy is no stranger to expletive-laden conflict with opposition players either, and he exchanged words and gestures with Spurs’ Cristian Romero as he came off the field last night.

Cameras picked up Vardy swearing at the Argentina defender, before the former Fleetwood Town man also made a rude gesture that was hidden by Romero’s back.

“You take a bit of stick during the game, but it’s part of football,” Vardy said. “As long as they can take it when I’m giving it back, that’s all that matters,” Vardy said after the game.

A smiley post-match interview

Vardy spoke to Sky Sports after the match, and he said that age is “just a number”.

“As long as I keep looking after myself and my legs keep feeling great, then I will carry on for as long as is physically possible,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say I am doing anything differently playing-wise. Probably adapted a bit by dropping in but I think the main thing is I am looking after myself recovery-wise to the maximum. I was as fit as a fiddle until I got to about 65 minutes, if I’m honest!”

Vardy turns 38 in January, and signed a one-year contract with Leicester in June of this year.