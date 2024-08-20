Independent TV
Jamie Vardy downs can of Red Bull minutes before scoring on Premier League return
Jamie Vardy returned to the Premier League with a bang on Monday night.
The Leicester City striker headed home the equaliser against Tottenham in a 1-1 draw, minutes after being seen downing a can of Red Bull in the tunnel at half-time.
Vardy had been expected to sit out his side’s opening fixture after he missed a large chunk of pre-season with a muscle injury.
But fuelled by Red Bull, the 37-year-old made his mark as the Foxes returned to the top flight after a season away.
Vardy popped up with a poacher’s header at the back post in the 57th minute to cancel out Pedro Porro’s first-half opener.
00:32