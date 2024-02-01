What time does the January transfer window close?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Time is tight for sides looking to make additions in the January transfer window with the deadline drawing near.

It has been a relatively quiet window, particularly in the Premier League, where financial fair play restrictions have meant squads have largely remained settled.

But there has been late drama in January before, and with a number of open title races across Europe, a few top clubs could yet invest.

FOLLOW LIVE: Transfer deadline day live blog with latest rumours and done deals

Of interest, too, will be the fate of those based in or targeted by the Saudi Pro League, with Jordan Henderson’s move to Ajax one of the highest-profile deals of the window so far.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When does the January transfer window close in England?

Transfer deadline day for men’s sides in England in Thursday 1 February, with the window shutting at 11pm GMT.

What about Scotland?

The Scottish window will shut half an hour later, at 11.30pm.

And the rest of Europe?

LaLiga’s window closes at the same time as the Premier League, which is midnight in Spain. Clubs in Ligue 1, meanwhile, will have an hour fewer to make their signings.

Business in the Bundesliga has to be concluded by 6pm German time (5pm GMT), and Serie A’s window an hour later.

What about the WSL?

WSL clubs had until 11pm GMT on Wednesday 31 January to complete any deals.