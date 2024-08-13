Jarell Quansah reveals what to expect from Arne Slot’s Liverpool

Support truly

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah believes the Reds are ready to show their new “very attractive” style of football as they adapt to life under Arne Slot.

The 21-year-old, who only made his first-team debut last season, played the full 90 minutes in Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Sevilla and he believes that attacking football is what fans can expect to see more of this season.

“I think the style of play the manager likes to play is very attractive, we can score some unbelievable goals. And it will get better and better hopefully. That’s what we’re striving for,” he told the club website.

“He’s got a lot of new ideas that we have to get used to. Obviously, a lot of the lads have played under the last manager for quite a while, so it’s a lot of adaptation.

“But it’ll come slowly but surely. There’s still a lot of work to be done on the training pitch and we’ll continue to do that.”

Quansah, who capped an excellent breakthrough season with an England call-up in May, made 33 appearances last season but secured just 10 clean sheets, something the youngster wants to see improved this season.

Jarell Quansah impressed for Liverpool last season in his debut campaign ( AP )

“We’ve just got to keep building. Obviously, the unit is still coming back together and we’ve not had many minutes together,” he added.

“We’re still adapting to a different playing style and things like that. I think the clean sheets will come and I think we need to prioritise that this season.

“There were too many games last season where we conceded cheap goals, and we can’t really start games going down, it’s not what you need when you’re pushing for titles. To set the foundations and keep clean sheets is how you win leagues.”

Quansah will be hoping he is named in the Slot’s first Premier League starting line-up, when Liverpool take on newly-promoted Ipswich Town, at Portman Road, on Saturday.

They are yet to add any new signings to their squad, with top target Martin Zubimendi turning down a move to Anfield, preferring to stay at Real Sociedad, despite Liverpool meeting the £51m release clause for the Spain midfielder.