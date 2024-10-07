Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Liverpool have signed centre-back Jarell Quansah to a new long-term contract, rewarding the 21-year-old’s progress after becoming a regular part of the first-team squad.

The defender made the breakthrough last term following an injury to Joel Matip, going on to play 33 times across all competitions and scoring three goals.

He started the Reds’ opening game of the Premier League season, away to Ipswich, though was replaced at half-time by new head coach Arne Slot and has only made one further appearance this term since, the League Cup third-round win over West Ham.

Despite Ibrahima Konate coming into the lineup in his place, Liverpool view him as a big part of their future and the new contract terms are expected to reflect that, as well as the fact they turned down a reported approach for him in summer from Newcastle United, as part of a move which would have seen Anthony Gordon move to Anfield.

Quansah played in the Carabao Cup final last season as substitute and was part of England’s preliminary squad in the summer ahead of Euro 2024, further highlighting his rise and performance level.

“I couldn’t be happier at this minute,” he told the club website after the signing of his new deal was announced. “I think the way the new manager has come in, his coaching style has definitely been a massive part of that and I think it is the best club in the world for me to develop at and become a better player.

“I think the players around me, who I’m looking to work hard off and listen to, I think they’re the best in the position at the minute. So, like I said, there is probably no better place I could be.

“I just want to keep trying to get better on the training pitch really and as long as I stay tunnel vision to that… I just want to keep progressing, keep trying to learn, and keep trying to get better and better [by] trying to learn off all the senior players, and I’ve got a lot in my position so anything I can take from them I am trying to do day by day.

“I am hoping to obviously push as well, hopefully we’re breeding quite a good environment that we’re all challenging for places and as long as we’re doing that I think we’ll all become better players and ultimately become a better team.”

While not yet a regular under the new management at Anfield, his technical abilities have long since marked him out as a player for the future and he has played at every youth level for the national team from U16s through to U21s.

He also spent a period on loan at Bristol Rovers in 2022/23 in League One, meaning he has now surpassed 50 senior career appearances.

With Quansah’s future now tied up, Liverpool are also expected to extend Konate’s deal in the new future - but fellow defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, as well as forward Mohamed Salah, are both all out of contract in the summer with no solution presently in sight.