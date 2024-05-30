Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Everton have put a huge price on Jarrad Branthwaite as they would want a fee that would make him one of the most expensive centre-backs in the world to consider selling him.

The Merseyside club do not want to lose the 21-year-old, who is happy to remain at Goodison Park, and are also in talks with Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a new deal as they aim to keep the cornerstones of Sean Dyche’s team.

But Branthwaite’s swift rise has earned him admirers, with Manchester United reportedly keen on a deal for the defender, who has made Gareth Southgate’s 33-man training group and could be included in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Jarrad Branthwaite ( Getty Images )

Everton value Branthwaite in the same range as Harry Maguire was when United paid £80m, a world-record fee for a centre-back, in 2019, or Josko Gvardiol, who Manchester City bought for £77m last summer, or Wesley Fofana, who cost Chelsea £70m two years ago.

While Everton have financial issues, amid uncertainty about their ownership – with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri’s deal to sell the club crisis-hit American investors 777 Partners potentially collapsing – and may need to cash in on players in the summer, they are adamant there will be no fire sale and it would take a huge offer to contemplate letting Branthwaite go.

The former Carlisle defender, who was voted Everton’s Players’ Player of the Year, signed a four-year contract last October.

Meanwhile, striker Calvert-Lewin’s current deal expires next summer and Everton are in discussions to ensure they do not lose the England international on a free transfer.

After two injury-hit years, the striker made 39 appearances last season. He endured a 23-game goal drought but finished the season with eight goals, including one in the 2-0 Merseyside derby win over Everton.