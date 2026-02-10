Jean-Philippe Mateta does not need surgery for knee problem that scuppered move to AC Milan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oliver Glasner has revealed that Jean-Philippe Mateta does not need surgery to deal with an ongoing knee issue that quashed his desired move from Crystal Palace to AC Milan.

The France international was on the verge of a deadline day transfer to the San Siro before Milan pulled out of the deal following the medical, upon discovering that his knee problem was more serious than previously thought.

It left Mateta in an awkward position, forced to return to the club he had passionately pushed to leave and reintegrate into a squad that now includes more direct competition in club-record signing Jorgen Strand Larsen, who made his debut in the Eagles' victory over Brighton.

But Glasner, while unable to give a specific timeline, insists his return will not be thwarted by a lengthy injury lay-off, saying that medical specialists have not advised for the striker to go under the knife.

"Fortunately he does not need surgery,” Glasner said. “The knee, the injury is not as bad as feared and so we think and the opinion from several specialists and doctors is that we can deal with the knee in a better way than with surgery.

“He will miss a certain time, I can't say two weeks, three weeks, four weeks. He doesn't need surgery, that is positive and hopefully he is back soon."

On Mateta’s failed move to Milan, he added: “It was a disappointment but he is looking forward to the next months. It is good for him now that there is a final decision taken.

“Of course at the end he took the final decision with the recommendations with specialists and the medical departments, so they will do the rehab here at the training ground.

open image in gallery Jean-Philippe Mateta wanted to leave Crystal Palace in January ( PA Wire )

"He wants to be back as soon as possible and contribute to achieve our goals. That is his mindset and I think that is the best he can do."

Glasner believes Mateta, Palace’s top scorer with 10 goals in all competitions, will be warmly welcomed back into the squad despite being evidently desperate to move away from Selhurst Park.

"What they can expect is that everybody gives his best when he wears the Eagle," Glasner said.

"And I'm 100 percent convinced that JP will give his best when he wears the Eagle shirt again, and I think then he deserves the best support.

"I'm pretty sure our fans will support him in the best way, appreciating what he has done for Crystal Palace.

"As long as a player is here, as long as a manager is here, as long as a staff member is here, then everybody can expect being 100 percent committed to Crystal Palace and that is what JP will show."