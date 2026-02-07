Pep Guardiola reveals the opportunity Marc Guehi resisted to join Man City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola has said he is grateful to Marc Guehi for answering Manchester City’s defensive injury crisis by joining in January rather than having his pick of clubs on a free transfer in the summer.

Guehi, a £20m signing, is set to face the club he could have joined on Sunday, as his move to Liverpool broke down with a few hours remaining of the summer transfer window.

Guardiola said that City did not bid when Liverpool made a £35m offer then, while the reigning Premier League champions opted not to match their rivals’ January offer.

Guardiola described it is an opportunistic move by City, saying: “We had a lot of [injury] problems for John Stones and Nathan Ake and sometimes you are not ready and when we had incredible problems with Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias for long injuries I said, ‘Wow, we are in trouble for a long part of the season.”

“And we had that opportunity and I am grateful Marc decided to join us, Marc could have stayed at Crystal Palace until the end of the season and be a free agent and go wherever he wants.”

Guehi was thought to also be of interest to Arsenal, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as his contract entered its final few months.

Guardiola revealed his thinking for not pursuing Guehi last summer, believing he had enough cover at the back until Manuel Akanji’s late move to Inter Milan.

“In that moment we have six or seven central defenders and for reasons that were a little bit out of our control, Manuel could not stay with us and leave to Inter Milan because Financial Fair Play is there and you have the numbers,” he said.

Besides Guehi, Guardiola also signed another former Liverpool target last month, in winger Antoine Semenyo, and he explained he told each to only sign for City if they were truly convinced it was the right move.

“I can tell them all the big things I believe the club has but they have to feel it,” he said. “I always say when I speak to the players, ‘sleep on it with your pillow for as many nights as you want’. You have to be convinced. Don’t come here if you don’t feel it. From outside they see the club and the way they play in terms of the team and afterwards the club. I tell them what I truly, truly believe. I never say something I believe the club is not.”