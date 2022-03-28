Jeff Stelling U-turns on decision to retire from Soccer Saturday
The Soccer Saturday presenter had announced plans to leave the show at the end of the season but says he is not ready to blow the final whistle on his career
Jeff Stelling, the long-time host of Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, has announced that he has reversed his decision to retire from the programme at the end of the season.
Stelling, 67, said last October that he would be leaving Sky Sports and handing over hosting duties of its flagship Saturday scores show after 30 years with the broadcaster.
But the presenter has since had a change of heart and following discussions with Sky Sports, has decided to remain as host of Soccer Saturday until at least the end next season.
“Sky Sports is my home, and the Soccer Saturday team are a big part of my life,” Stelling said in a statement released by the broadcaster.
“As the end of the season approached, and I was preparing to say goodbye, I realised that I was not ready to blow the final whistle and leave the best job in the world.
“I am thrilled to be staying, and excited about moving the show forward and creating more special Saturday afternoons on Sky Sports.”
Stelling insisted in October last year that he had not been forced to leave by Sky bosses after announcing that he would carry on working after leaving the company.
It came after Matt Le Tissier, Charlie Nicholas and Phil Thompson were controversially stood down from the show the previous year.
In 1994, Stelling was handed the presenting role for Sports Saturday, which became Soccer Saturday four years later.
