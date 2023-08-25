Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jenni Hermoso has released a statement to back up the announcement that the Spanish Women’s football team will not play for their country until Spain’s Football Federation (Rfef) president, Luis Rubiales, is removed from his position.

Hermoso has been drawn into the limelight after Rubiales grabbed her and planted a kiss on her lips at the medal ceremony of the Women’s World Cup; an action Hermoso says was done without her consent.

On Friday morning Rubiales also refused to resign from his post despite calls for him to do so and he lambasted a “false feminism” witchhunt saying that he would fight to clear his name in court.

His actions have forced the Spanish government to initate legal proceedings to remove him from his role while senior figures in the Royal Spanish Football Federation have offered resignations of their own.

Hermoso’s statement is the latest act in a series of measures thrown at Rubiales to convince the 46-year-old to step down yet Hermoso’s criticism takes aim at the entire Spanish federation claiming a ‘manipulative, hostile and controlling culture’ has been allowed to flourish.

Her statement reads: “After achieving one of the most important objectives of my sports career and after a few days of reflection, I want to sincerely thanks my teammates, fans, followers, media, and everyone who has made this dream come true; your work and unconditional support were a fundamental part of winning the World Cup

“Sadly, the ability to celebrate that has been cut short. While it is true that I do not want to interfere with the multiple ongoing legal processes, I feel obliged to report that Mr. Luis Rubiales words explaining the unfortunate incident are categorically false and part of the manipulative culture that he himself has generated.

“I want to make it clear that at no time did the conversation to which Mr. Luis Rubiales refers to in his address take place and, above all, was his kiss ever consensual. I want to reiterate as I did before that I did not like this incident.

“The situation shocked me given the celebrations that were taking place at that moment, and with the passage of time and after delving a little deeper into those initial feelings, I feel the need to report this incident because I believe that no person, in any work, sports, or social setting should be a victim of these types of non-consensual behaviours. I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out of place act without any consent on my part.

“Simply put, I was not respected.”

Rubiales claimed the kiss was “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual” but Hermoso hit back with an attack on the organisation as a whole. She shed light on the actions of the Rfef since the incident took place on Sunday by stating that she was put under pressure to release ‘a joint statement to alleviate the pressure on the president’.

Her statement continued: “Despite my decision, I must state that I have been under continuous pressure to make a statement that could justify Mr. Luis Rubiales’ actions. In different ways and through different people, the Rfef has pressured my surroundings (family, friends, teammates, etc), to give a testimony that had little or nothing to do with my feelings.

“It is not up to me to evaluate communication and integrity practices, but I am sure that as the World Champions, we as a team do not deserve such a manipulative, hostile and controlling culture.

“These types of incidents add to a long list of situations that the players have been denouncing in recent years. This incident, one in which I have been involved, is the final straw and what everyone has been able to witness on live television during the celebration also comes with attitudes like the one we saw this morning and have been part of our team’s daily life for years.

“I have ZERO TELERANCE for these behaviours.”

Hermoso ended her statement by confirming that she, alongside the other women footballers calling for Rubiales’ resignation, will not be playing for the Spanish national team until he is removed from his position.

“I want to conclude by making it clear that while it is I who is expressing these words, it is all the players from Spain and around the world who have given me the strength to come out with this statement.” she said,

“In the face of such a display of disrespect and inability to recognise ones own mistakes and take responsibility, I state here and now to everyone of my decision not to play for the National Team again while the current leaders remain.”