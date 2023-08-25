Spanish government starts legal proceedings to sack Luis Rubiales

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spain’s government has started the legal proceedings seeking to suspend soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales for kissing World Cup star Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s World Cup victory, an official said on Friday.

Rubiales refused to quit on Friday in a bizarre press conference, fuelling anger among players and government ministers who decried his actions as unacceptable macho behaviour.

Earlier on Friday, Rubiales defended the kiss as a “peck” and reiterated his position that it was “consensual” before repeating loudly, “I am not going to resign,” while some in the audience applauded, including both Spain national team managers.

“The government starts today the procedure so that Mr Rubiales has to give explanations before the Sport Court and if the Sport Court agrees, I can announce that we will suspend Mr Rubiales from his functions,” Victor Francos, head of the state-run National Sports Council told a news conference on Friday.

The Spanish government started legal proceedings aiming to suspend Rubiales for his actions after the World Cup final, the BBC has reported.

The secretary of sport went one step further and said he wanted this “to be Spanish football’s Me Too moment”.

Spain’s acting labour minister Yolanda Diaz said: “What we have seen today in the Federation Assembly is unacceptable. The Government must act and take urgent measures. Impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office.”

A number of clubs, organisations and players from Spain have spoken out, including Hermoso’s teammate Alexia Putellas.

She said: “There are limits that cannot be crossed and we cannot tolerate this. We are with you, partner.”

Additional reporting by Reuters