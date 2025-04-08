Why was Leicester’s Jeremy Monga forced to wear a blank shirt on Premier League debut?
Monga had to wear a blank shirt due to rules on gambling sponsorships as he became the second-youngest Premier League player of all time
Leicester City’s 15-year-old debutant Jeremy Monga had to wear a blank shirt due to rules on gambling sponsorships as he became the second-youngest Premier League player in the 3-0 defeat to Newcastle.
Monga came on as a substitute at the King Power Stadium to make his senior debut for Leicester at the age of 15 years and 271 days old, but was forced to wear a different shirt to his team-mates.
Leicester’s home kit is sponsored by an online cryptocurrency gaming platform, BC.GAME, and the Gambling Act 2005 prohibits players under 18 from wearing kits displaying gambling sponsors.
Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri remains the youngest Premier League player in history, having debuted in the competition when he was 15 years and 181 days old in September 2022. Monga will turn 16 in July.
"You could see glimpses of his great qualities. He's a great winger and has speed," Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy said. "He's a fantastic talent, a great boy. He deserved these minutes and hopefully, more to come."
Leicester’s Premier League struggles continued, though, as defeat left Van Nistelrooy’s side 15 points adrift of safety with seven games to go. The Foxes became the first side in Football League history to lose eight home league games in a row without scoring a goal.
