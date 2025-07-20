Lionesses to stop taking the knee after Jess Carter suffers ‘vile’ racist abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s players said they will not take the knee before Tuesday’s Euro 2025 semi-final against Italy after defender Jess Carter was sent “vile” and “abhorrent” racist abuse online following their quarter-final win over Sweden.

The Football Association confirmed they are working with UK police and the relevant social media platforms, while Carter said she would be “taking a step back” from social media as a result of the abuse she has received throughout the tournament.

In a statement, the Lionesses said “we need to find another way to tackle racism” and confirmed they will remain standing before kick-off on Tuesday. Carter’s England team-mate Lotte Wubben-Moy also said she would be stepping away from social media in protest.

Carter played the first 70 minutes of England’s quarter-final win over Sweden on Thursday but struggled during the first half as the Lionesses conceded two goals. The Lionesses launched their comeback after Sarina Wiegman made four changes during the second half, with Carter replaced by Esme Morgan and forwards Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead and Michelle Agyemang all having an impact in attack.

“From the start of the tournament I have experienced a lot of racial abuse,” Carter said in a statement released by the FA. “Whilst I feel every fan is entitled to their opinion on performance and result I don't agree or think it's ok to target someone's appearance or race. As a result of this I will be taking a step back from social media and leaving it to a team to deal with.

“As ever I am grateful for all of the support from the genuine fans but I am taking this measure to protect myself in a bid to keep my focus on helping the team anyway I can.

“Hopefully speaking out will make the people writing this abuse think twice so that others won't have to deal with it. We have made some historic changes with this Lionesses squad that I am so proud to be a part of and my hope is that by speaking out about this it will make another positive change for all.

“I'm now looking forward and focusing on putting all of my energy into helping my team.”

England's players have taken the knee before all four games at Euro 2025 - they were joined by Sweden before their quarter-final

The Lionesses have taken the knee before all four matches at the Euros and have performed the anti-racism gesture ever since the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

But the team said it could not continue taking the knee while players suffered racist abuse and called on the authorities to “come together” and do more to prevent “online poison”.

“We stand with Jess and all Lionesses players past and present who have suffered racism,” a team statement read. “No one should have to endure such vile abuse, be that in football or any walk of life.

“Representing our country is the greatest honour. It is not right that while we are doing that, some of us are treated differently simply because of the colour of our skin.

Jess Carter has started all four games for England at Euro 2025

“Until now, we have chosen to take the knee before matches. It is clear we and football need to find another way to tackle racism. We have agreed as a squad to remain standing before kick-off on Tuesday.

“We hope the game can come together to see what more can be done. For now, we will return our total focus to an important semi-final. In the meantime, we know the FA are working with UK police and the appropriate bodies.

“Those behind this online poison must be held accountable.”

The FA said before last summer’s men’s Euros that they would be providing the police with funding to help identify and prosecute individuals who sent England players racist abuse on social media. Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho experienced racist abuse after missing penalties in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Before the Euros, England manager Sarina Wiegman highlighted social media as a “concern” and several players, including striker Alessia Russo, said before the tournament that they planned to avoid looking at social media while they are in Switzerland.

“Another tournament goes by where we see the same disgusting racist abuse,” defender Wubben-Moy posted. “It is unacceptable for any person to be subject to this or any kind of abuse. The issue goes beyond sport. But what is being done about it? On the very platforms we post on? I will not continue to feed the very platform that enables abuse with no consequence.”

Lotte Wubben-Moy said she was coming off social media in support of her England team-mate Carter

While Premier League teams stopped taking the knee before every match in August 2022 - instead selecting specific fixtures and weekends to do so - Women’s Super League teams have continued to perform the anti-racism gesture to.

England’s decision to continue taking the knee before Euro 2025 was player-led and was communicated to Uefa, with support from the FA.

“Our priority is Jess and giving her all the support she needs," FA chief executive Bullingham said. “We strongly condemn those responsible for this disgusting racism.

“As soon as we were made aware of the racist abuse Jess received, we immediately contacted UK police. They are in touch with the relevant social media platform, and we are working with police to ensure those responsible for this hate crime are brought to justice.

“Regrettably, this is not the first time this has happened to an England player, so we had measures in place to allow us to respond quickly and where possible provide information to support any potential police action.

Carter takes the knee before an England friendly against Portugal before Euro 2025

“We will continue to discuss with the relevant authorities and social media companies about what more can and should be done to prevent this abhorrent abuse.”

England manager Wiegman said: “I stand with Jess, and all Lionesses players past and present who have suffered racism.”

Uefa also condemned the abuse and offered their support to Carter. “We stand with Jess,” a statement said. “Abuse and discrimination should never be tolerated, whether in football or society, in person or online.”