Jesse Lingard’s brother criticises Manchester United ‘classless’ lack of send-off

Jesse Lingard’s brother has criticised Manchester United as “classless” after the 29-year-old was an unused substitute in what is likely to be his final home game at his boyhood club.

Ralf Rangnick’s side beat Brentford 3-0 on Monday night in their last game at Old Trafford this season, but the interim manager did not elect to use Lingard from the bench.

The England international is set to depart the club at the conclusion of his contract this summer having started only two Premier League games this season despite Manchester United’s continuing mixed form.

Lingard has been at the club for 20 years since joining the youth set-up, but was not afforded a home farewell.

And Louie Scott, Lingard’s brother, was left annoyed at the perceived mistreatment of his sibling, believing it to be emblematic of the club’s current plight.

“20 years of blood sweat and tears, 4 domestic trophies, 3 cup final goal, not even a farewell. No wonder it’s Conference League next year,” Scott posted on Instagram.

“Class of 92, Busby Babes, you’re ran by people who don’t even know the offside trap. Classless and the fans need to realise.

“Been there since nine years of age and didn’t even get a send off!!! Well done bro your family are proud.”

Lingard enjoyed a productive loan spell at West Ham during the second half of last season but did not agree a permanent move last summer.

He was linked with a return to London or loan to Newcastle in January but instead remained at Manchester United, playing only a bit-part role since the arrival of Rangnick.

Manchester United close the season with away trips to Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Victory over Brentford moved them six points clear of West Ham in seventh, though David Moyes’ side have a game in hand.