Tyson Fury quoted Rocky Balboa as he sent a congratulatory message to Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard following his late winner against West Ham on Sunday.

Lingard bounced back from his mid-week error in the Champions League as he scored the winning goal at the London Stadium in the 89th minute.

The England international’s back-pass in the dying seconds saw United lose 2-1 to Young Boys just days earlier.

And the ‘Gypsy King’ appeared impressed by Lingard’s resilience, as the 28-year-old came off the bench to score the winner against his former club.

Replying to Lingard on Twitter, heavyweight world champion Fury said: "‘It ain't how hard you hit; it's about how hard you can get hit, and keep moving forward. How much you can take, and keep moving forward.’ #Jlingz What a strike."

Fury, who is from Manchester, takes on Deontay Wilder for the third time on Saturday 9 October in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old was a guest of honour at Manchester United’s home match against Arsenal in December 2018, days after he got off the canvas to claim a sensational draw against Wilder in the pair’s first meeting.

Fury defeated Wilder via an eighth-round stoppage in February 2020, in what was his last appearance in the ring.