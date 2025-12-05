Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The American-born coach of Canada’s national soccer team says he is “ashamed” over previous calls by U.S. President Donald Trump to make the country the 51st U.S. state.

“If I have one message to our president, it’s lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being the 51st state. As an American, I’m ashamed of the arrogance and disregard that we’ve shown one of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies,” Jesse Marsch he said before his team and 47 others learn their opponents for the 2026 World Cup.

“Canada is a strong, independent nation that is deep-rooted in decency, really, and it’s a place that values high ethics and respect.”

Trump reportedly first made the comments to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while still president-elect, suggesting that "maybe Canada should become the 51st state" to avoid a 25 percent tariff on all goods entering the U.S. from the northern border. The president has doubled down again and again on the comment, posting numerous memes and AI images, including one of himself standing with a Canadian flag atop a mountain – which internet users later pointed out appeared to resemble a Swiss mountain.

Canada, the U.S. and Mexico are the hosts for the 2026 World Cup and their national teams have all made the tournament set for the summer.

open image in gallery The American-born coach of Canada’s national soccer team says he is ‘ashamed’ over previous calls by Donald Trump to make the country the 51st US state. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

open image in gallery Marsch’s stern words come ahead of the draw for the 2026 World Cup, which is due to take place Friday at 1 p.m. the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC ( REUTERS )

Marsch, who was born in Wisconsin and played 14 seasons in Major League Soccer, has coached Team Canada since May 2024. Speaking at Concacaf Nations League Finals media day in Inglewood, California, he addressed Trump’s comments directly.

“Unlike the polarized, disrespectful and often hate-fueled climate in the US, Canada values fairness and unity,” Marsch continued. “It’s a place – that I’ve learned as the national team coach – where people believe that their differences make them stronger.”

He added: “For me, right now, I couldn’t be prouder to be the Canadian national team head coach and I found a place that embodies the ideals and morals of not just what football is but what life is - that’s integrity, respect, and the belief that good people can do great things together.”

At Friday’s draw ceremony the 48-team field will be divided into 12 groups of four. Once the tournament starts, 32 teams will advance from those preliminary groups to the single-elimination knockout rounds.

America will host the majority of the matches for next year’ World Cup, with 78 taking place across the U.S. Both Canada and Mexico are set to host 13 games.

Mexico will be the first of the host nations to play, kicking off the tournament on June 11 with a game in the Estadio Azteca. The U.S and Canada are scheduled to play their first matches a day later on June 12, in the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and the BMO Field in Toronto, respectively.

None of the host nations are favored by the bookmakers to win the tournament, with European champions Spain currently having the best odds. They are followed closely by England and World Cup 2022 runners-up France.