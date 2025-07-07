Former Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran joins new club after just six months in Saudi Arabia
The Colombia forward has joined Fenerbahce on a year-long loan deal, having left Aston Villa for Al-Nassr in January.
Former Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has agreed a loan move to Fenerbahce just six months after joining Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.
Duran, who has scored three goals in 17 appearances for the Columbian national side, headed to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth £71m in January, but will relocate again to Istanbul to link up with Jose Mourinho’s side.
In a statement, the Turkish Superlig club said: "Our club has reached an agreement with both the club and the player for Jhon Duran to join our squad on a one-year loan.
"We wish our player a season full of success under our striped jersey."
Duran joined Villa from Chicago Fire in 2023 and scored 20 goals in 78 games, but could not dislodge England’s Ollie Watkins as Unai Emery’s first-choice option up front.
A further 12 goals in just 18 games for Al-Nassr helped the club to a third place finish in the Saudi Pro League last season. Cristiano Ronaldo put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with the club last month, with former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and ex-Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte among the other foreign players currently in their squad.
Fenerbahce finished second behind rivals Galatasaray in Mourinho’s first season in charge.
