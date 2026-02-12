Man Utd issue statement following co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United said the club takes pride in being “inclusive and welcoming” following co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s claim that the UK has been “colonised by immigrants”.

Ratcliffe said he was sorry if he had “offended some people” for his remarks in a Sky News interview on Wednesday, which were heavily criticised by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

The Press Association understands Ratcliffe’s claims will also be examined by the Football Association to see whether they brought the game into disrepute, while on Thursday afternoon the Premier League club issued a statement defending their inclusion policy.

It read: “Manchester United prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club.

“Our diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters, reflect the history and heritage of Manchester; a city that anyone can call home.

“Since launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do.

“We remain deeply committed to the principles and spirit of that campaign. They are reflected in our policies but also in our culture and are reinforced by our holding of the Premier League’s Advanced Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Standard.”

United said they have held events this season to support “mental health, LGBTQ+ inclusion, No Room for Racism, violence against women and girls and homophobic chanting”.

The club added: “In the weeks and months ahead, we will be supporting further initiatives in these areas.”

Earlier on Thursday, Ratcliffe said in a statement: “I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth.

“My comments were made while answering questions about UK policy at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, where I was discussing the importance of economic growth, jobs, skills and manufacturing in the UK.

“My intention was to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone. It is critical that we maintain an open debate on the challenges facing the UK.”

Ratcliffe told Sky News on Wednesday: “You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in.

“I mean, the UK is being colonised. It’s costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants.”

PA understands the FA will also look at the comments to ascertain whether they breached its regulations.

Should the FA choose to formally investigate, the probe may be focused on FA Rule E3.1, which covers general behaviour. Ratcliffe, as a club co-owner, is subject to FA rules as a participant.

Football anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out called Ratcliffe’s comments “disgraceful and deeply divisive at a time when football does so much to bring communities together”.

Burnham, who is part of a group of local officials working with Ratcliffe and United on the regeneration of the Old Trafford area and stadium, said: “These comments go against everything for which Manchester has traditionally stood: a place where people of all races and faiths have pulled together over centuries to build our city and our institutions, including Manchester United FC.