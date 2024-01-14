Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Jim Ratcliffe described buying a share of Manchester United as the most exciting thing he has ever done and expects his investment to be ratified by the Premier League within three or four weeks.

The petrochemicals billionaire, who is paying £1.3bn for a 29 percent share of United, is attending his first game since the Glazer family accepted his offer for a minority investment when Erik ten Hag’s side host Tottenham on Sunday.

The Ineos co-owner, who named Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes as his favourite players from United’s past, said he had been considering investing in the club for “a few years”.

“It has taken a few turns as you know but these things take some doing,” said the 71-year-old, who had submitted an offer for Chelsea in 2022.

He is instead acquiring a stake in United, where he will take control of football operations, and said this is the most thrilling of his many ventures. “Correct,” he added. “I have done a few exciting things but there is no question.”

Ratcliffe expects the Premier League to approve his investment inside a month, putting the timescale at: “Early to mid Feb. Hopefully we don’t find anything dodgy,” he joked.

Ratcliffe, who was limited in what he could say until the deal is completed, opted not to comment on his impressions of the current United and Carrington, beyond confirming that he has talked to manager Ten hag. “I have met Erik but it is inappropriate [to say more] until it is all formalised,” he explained.

He has other investments in cycling, sailing, rugby and football but vowed to be at Old Trafford more often than the Glazers, who have been absentee owners, have been.

“I can’t come all the time because I have some other things. But I will come,” he pledged.

Ratcliffe, from nearby Failsworth in Greater Manchester, said he first came to Old Trafford to support Sir Matt Busby’s team in the 1960s. “When I was a kid,” he added. “Quite young. Ten or something, it is 60 years ago.”