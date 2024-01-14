Manchester United v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest updates

✕ Close Ten Hag addresses Sancho's departure to Dortmund with frank response

Manchester United are taking on Tottenham in the Premier League at Old Trafford today, as Erik ten Hag’s side look to gain vital ground on their top-four-chasing rivals.

Spurs are fifth in the table and on the heels of fourth-placed Arsenal as Ange Postecoglou tries to restore the club’s place in the Champions League. United meanwhile are eight points behind their opponents and are in desperate need of some consistency to spark their season into life. The return of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw to the squad after injuries is a welcome and timely boost.

This is a tricky assignment against a Tottenham side who have been impressive this season, especially on the road, where they have scored more goals than any other side in the Premier League (22 in 10 away games). Spurs are without captain Son Heung-min, however, who is on international duty at the Asian Cup.

