The two knights sat side by side in the directors’ box represented the past and future of Manchester United. Sir Alex Ferguson’s teams contained Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s favourite players of his six decades as a supporter, in Eric Cantona, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs. But if Rasmus Hojlund staked a claim to become the prospective co-owner’s current favourite, the reality is that his £1.3bn will buy him a 29 per cent share of a club currently in seventh place.

As Ratcliffe watched United in the flesh for the first time since the Glazers accepted his offer, Erik ten Hag’s team displayed their inconsistency within the space of 90 compelling minutes, showcasing strengths and weaknesses, at least offering a level of entertainment. Since the start of December, they have had three flawed but action-packed affairs against Old Trafford, against Chelsea, Aston Villa and now Tottenham; with better decision-making in attack or more solidity at the back, this could have been a third major win. Instead, a 2-2 draw can provide Spurs with a level of satisfaction. A weakened team twice came from behind and preserved an eight-point gap to United. Should any kind of deficit remain, Ratcliffe’s latest investment are unlikely to play in next season’s Champions League.

It is a new era but it was not a result to kickstart their season. Arguably, United squandered a superb start. They could rue the way that, after a high-octane first hour and until Scott McTominay headed over in the 95th minute, the game rather petered out. But in a season when their forwards have mustered too few league goals, they can look at the scoresheet with some pleasure.

Two droughts have been ended now. Hojlund’s first Premier League goal only arrived in the final minutes against Villa on Boxing Day. A second followed in swift succession. Marcus Rashford’s previous strike at Old Trafford, meanwhile, was so long ago that Jadon Sancho had struck here more recently. That, at least, is no longer true.

Rasmus Hojlund fires Manchester United ahead (Reuters)

Richarlison leaps to head Spurs level (Reuters)

If Ten Hag is accused of paying over the odds, so is Ratcliffe, given the price of a minority stake in United. Yet this was a day to suggest the £72m Hojlund outlay may not seem exorbitant in due course. A goal and an assist brought encouragement and while Ten Hag’s judgement in the transfer market can be questioned, Hojlund offered his manager more vindication than Andre Onana, who had delayed his departure for the African Cup of Nations but whose shortcomings contributed to Tottenham’s first equaliser.

The Dane rifled a shot into the roof of the net, following a fast burst by Rashford into the Tottenham box after he was released by Bruno Fernandes. It was the sort of football Ten Hag wants to see: quick transitions with plenty of incision.

United’s second had some similar characteristics. Rashford finished adeptly, placing a shot in the bottom corner after a one-two with Hojlund. The Mancunian’s pace was an outlet, his policy of running at Tottenham offering excitement. A cross had almost brought United a second lead in unconventional fashion as Destiny Udogie headed it against his own post. A shot did, with rather more intent.

Marcus Rashford evades the crowd to score (Reuters)

Rodrigo Bentancur crashes home the second equaliser (Reuters)

But each time United led a lead slip from their grasp. Spurs always score – this was a 33rd consecutive league game in which they found the net – and without Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son, ill and on international duty respectively, they extended their streak. Richarlison took his tally to six goals in as many league matches, a dramatic turnaround after just two in the previous 39.

Yet he was aided by Onana, who did not leave his line for Pedro Porro’s corner, allowing the Brazilian to rise above a static Aaron Wan-Bissaka and glance a header in from four yards. The goalkeeper’s lack of presence was a factor again when Cristian Romero headed a second Porro corner against the bar.

Spurs nevertheless found another way of levelling. Ange Postecoglou had a new-look attack, without Son and with a debutant. Timo Werner marked his Tottenham bow with a couple of wayward finishes that offered reminders of his Chelsea career, an early header that almost went in but also an assist: after a swift break on the left, he found Rodrigo Bentancur who fired in Spurs’ second goal.

The Uruguayan was excellent. He also shouldered a huge responsibility in an otherwise makeshift midfield. The five absentees included each of Postecoglou’s three preferred options as No 10s. But there was still an adventurous spirit, an irrepressibility and a can-do mentality that reflected well on the Australian. He had inflicted United’s first defeat of the season and, if he could not mastermind a 15th, his side did enough to maintain the distance to Ten Hag’s team. Amid the drama, Ratcliffe received a reminder that United are no longer the all-conquering force they were in Ferguson’s day or when Cantona was reigning supreme.