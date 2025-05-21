Joao Pedro banished from Brighton squad after altercation with teammate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joao Pedro missed Brighton’s home win over Liverpool due to a reported training ground altercation with teammate Jan Paul van Hecke.

Pedro, 23, was expected to be involved at the Amex Stadium having just become available again after a three-match suspension.

However, the Brazilian striker was absent from the matchday squad, with Brighton manager stating at full-time that this was down to “private reasons”.

The Athletic now claim Pedro was involved in an altercation with Seagulls defender Van Hecke head of their Premier League clash against Wolves on May 10, and was thus banished from the team for their meeting with Liverpool.

He was also not involved in their trip to Molineux, but was serving the final game of a suspension he was handed for violent conduct against Brentford.

Van Hecke, meanwhile, kept his place in the lineup and played the full 90 minutes against Arne Slot’s side. The Dutchman has been a mainstay under Hurzeler, featuring in 33 of Brighton’s 37 league games, and was this month voted both the club’s supporters’ and players’ player of the season.

Jan Paul van Hecke (left) was involved in a training ground altercation with Joao Pedro ( Getty )

Speaking on a potential return for Pedro, Hurzeler said: “We have to see. Joao had private reasons why he was not available. Let’s see how it is going to continue.”

The Brazil international, who joined the Seagulls for a then-club record fee of £30m in 2023, is Brighton’s joint-top scorer in the Premier League with 10 goals and has made 30 appearances across all competitions.

His contract runs until 2028 but whether this dispute can be solved is yet to be seen, with there now speculation that Pedro could be shipped off in the summer.