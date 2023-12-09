Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joey Barton has complained that “the British, White, Middle Aged men [sic] is under attack” in his latest diatribe on social media.

In an attempt to promote his new podcast following his sacking as manager of League One side Bristol Rovers back in October, one-cap England international Barton has been taking to Twitter/X this week to post a number of inflammatory opinions about the state of football.

In a series of sexist tweets, he suggested that women “shouldn’t be talking with any kind of authority” on men’s football, before comparing having women on commentary, co-commentary or punditry duty as “like me talking about knitting or netball”.

He also bemoaned the fact that “you cannot watch a game now without hearing the nonsense” and that “any man who says otherwise is an absolute fart parcel” as well as repeatedly calling any dissenters “eunuchs”.

Perhaps inevitably, Barton has now expanded his remit of rage to insist that “tokenistic” hiring practices mean there will no longer be any jobs available in men’s football for white, middle-aged, British men.

Alongside a video of his two young sons playing with an inflatable football, the ex-midfielder railed against the perceived injustice.

“These two young men already kicking that ball better at 16 months and 5 years,” he wrote on Twitter/X.

“If they have a fantastic career in the game. Like their dad did. When they stop playing and are middle aged, there will be no jobs for them in the football industry because they are white, middle aged and male.

“In the Men’s game. Because the [sic] aren’t the right ethnicity. They don’t tick those tokenistic boxes. Because they are British men. How can that be right in the English Premier League?

“We have to take this fight up for future generations. This is not about us. The British, White, Middle Aged men [sic] is under attack.”

Joey Barton has doubled down on his inflammatory comments (Getty Images)

Barton also tried to issue a rallying cry to his cause, which appears to start with listening to his podcast from next week, as his expletive-ridden rant ended with an attack on a nebulous “they” for allegedly taking away his sons’ futures.

“They’re intent on destroying everything because they are weak and talentless,” added Barton. “They want to pull everyone and everything down.

“Take my boys [sic] future away? And thousands of young lads across this great land. Not on my watch. You’re going to have to kill me you c****.”

Broadcaster Laura Woods was among those to rebuke Barton for his initial comments, saying: “Joey’s entitled to his opinion. If he feels that strongly about women in the men’s game he could ask for a private conversation with the broadcasters & state his case.

“These tweets only encourage a pile on for the women getting on with their jobs. Or was that the intention?”

When asked about Barton’s comments on Friday, Chelsea women’s manager Emma Hayes – who will leave her role to coach the USA women’s national team at the end of the season reflected on the “systemic misogyny” faced by women in football.

She said: “The realities are male privilege has always been at the centre of football in this country. I feel that sport is the last place in society where that male privilege exists.”