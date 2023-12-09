Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has responded to Joey Barton’s comments on women working in men’s football.

The former midfielder was heavily criticised for comments he made on social media suggesting that women “shouldn’t be talking with any kind of authority” on the men’s game.

Hayes hit back at the comments during her press conference on Friday 8 December, ahead of Chelsea’s fixture against Arsenal.

“The realities are male privilege has always been at the centre of football in this country,” she said.

“You only have to see scores of women across the internet or in the business - whether that’s coaches, presenters, players - we’re routinely used to dealing with systemic misogyny, bullying and behaviour that has been pretty normal for a large part of the football public.”