John Stones injury ‘doesn’t look good’ as Pep Guardiola shares Erling Haaland latest

Pep Guardiola admitted John Stones’ latest injury “doesn’t look good” after the Manchester City defender limped off at Goodison Park following a blow to his ankle on Wednesday night.

Stones has endured an injury-hit season and was making just his fourth Premier League start of the campaign when he was landed on by Everton forward Beto following a recovery challenge.

The England international attempted to play on but was withdrawn before half time, with the Premier League champions coming from behind after the break to close the gap to leaders Liverpool to five points.

But Stones’ injury adds to Guardiola’s problems, with Erling Haaland sitting out his sixth game in a row.

Speaking after the 3-1 win, Guardiola told Amazon Video when asked about Stones’ injury: “It doesn’t look good but we will see.”

He added: “Sometimes you have seasons like that. Hopefully the damage isn't big and he can come back soon.”

There was some good news, however, with Kevin De Bruyne nearing a return. Guardiola said the Belgian could feature in either of City’s next two matches, at home to Sheffield United on Saturday or against Huddersfield in the FA Cup the following week.

“Kevin is close but he had fatigue yesterday and we have to be careful,” Guardiola said. “When he was injured for three months, if you don't handle the timings good you can get injured again. The injury was serious so step by step but he's training with us and he is so positive so soon he will be back. I'd love for him to play the next game or Huddersfield but what is important is keeping him fit for a long time, not for one game or another.”

Stones suffered the injury in the first half after challenging Beto (REUTERS)

Guardiola suggested Haaland’s return is further away, with the reigning player of the year still sidelined by a painful foot injury. “He is training alone but he is not training with the team yet,” the manager said.

“I'm not a doctor. He had a stress in the bone in his feet and it's so painful. He's not a skinny guy like Phil Foden, he's huge and tall so it is more difficult sometimes. When he will be fine, he will be back and play but the doctors come every morning and say which players are available. I create the team and we play the games.”

On City’s comeback, which sparked life back into their title defence after a run of just one win in six Premier League games, Guardiola added: “Sometimes you have seasons that start going bad, go bad. Hopefully the damage is not bad and can come back.

“January is not so demanding as December but still we are there. I have the feeling the way we are playing is good. Still they are angry when they not win and relatively calm when they win. That is the best way to handle the bad moments.”