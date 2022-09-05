Injuries keep defensive duo out of Manchester City’s Champions League opener
John Stones and Kyle Walker will miss Tuesday’s match away to Sevilla
Manchester City defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker will both miss Tuesday’s Champions League opener at Sevilla through injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.
Neither player was included in City’s travelling squad for the Group G clash at the Roman Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.
Right-back Walker was forced off in the latter stages of Saturday’s Premier League draw at Aston Villa while Stones has also picked up a knock.
Guardiola said at a press conference, reported by the club: “(They are) injured. John is not much. Kyle is not much too, but I don’t know if he will be ready for Saturday, or (Borussia) Dortmund or Wolves before the international break.”
The pair’s absence could see deadline day signing Manuel Akanji come in for his City debut.
Midfielder Kalvin Phillips has travelled to Spain after a spell out with a shoulder injury and could also feature.
Guardiola is expecting a tough encounter despite Sevilla’s poor form.
Julen Lopetegui’s side, who finished fourth in LaLiga last season, have collected just one point from their opening four games.
The City boss said: “Always teams in Spain are so tough – they have dominated in the last 15 years.
“We have to be prepared because they will be aggressive.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies