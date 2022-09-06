Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City are hoping that the arrival of Erling Haaland can finally push them over the top in the Champions League as their latest attempt to capture the holy grail of that elusive European trophy gets underway against Sevilla on Tuesday evening.

Haaland has been even better than advertised since joining from Borussia Dortmund over the summer, with his goal in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at the weekend his tenth of the campaign already as he has somehow made the dominant team of the last half-decade in English football even more formidable.

The one missing piece of silverware for Pep Guardiola’s troops has been the Champions League trophy, with heartbreaking final and semi-final defeats littering the past few years. They have never struggled to get out of the group though - having successfully done so for each of the last nine seasons - and will look to take care of business in their Group G opener in Seville.

In Sevilla, they face a side managed by ex-Spain boss Julen Lopetegui but whose battling performances to finish fourth in LaLiga last season - ensuring another campaign at Europe’s top table - already feel like a distant memory as a team based on miserly defence have been shorn of defensive stars Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos, leaving them exposed at the back. An uninspiring 1-1 home draw with Valladolid is the only point they’ve picked up in their first four LaLiga games as defeats to Osasuna, Almeria and a 3-0 reverse to Barcelona at the weekend have left them 17th in the early table.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening match of the group stage.

When is Sevilla vs Man City?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 6 September. It will be played at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville, Spain.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2 with coverage getting underway from 7pm. It will be also streamed live on the BT Sport website and mobile app for BT Sport customers.

Team news

Kyle Walker came off injured against Aston Villa, meaning Joao Cancelo could move to right-back and either Sergio Gomez or more likely Nathan Ake will slot in on the left. Aymeric Laporte’s knee injury means he is ruled out, while Kalvin Phillips faces a race against time to be fit but Riyad Mahrez is likely to come into the starting XI as part of the forward line.

Sevilla are facing a shortage of defensive bodies with Karim Rekik and Marcao both injured, Jesus Corona on the sidelines long term and last season’s star defenders Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos having left the club over the summer. Jesus Navas will likely slot in at full-back but there are fitness concerns over ex-Manchester United man Adnan Januzaj that saw him left out of the squad at the weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Sevilla XI: Bounou; Navas, Nianzou, Fernando, Acuna; Jordan, Rakitic, Delaney; Lamela, Gomez; En-Nesyri

Man City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

Sevilla: 15/2

Draw: 4/1

Man City: 4/11

Prediction

Sevilla are in dire form and although Man City have had a couple of small slip-ups recently, they will get their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start with a comfortable win in southern Spain. Sevilla 0-3 Man City