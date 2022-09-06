Sevilla vs Man City LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Akanji makes debut
Can Erling Haaland give Man City the edge against Sevilla in the Champions League?
Manchester City are once again targeting Champions League glory and hope the arrival of Erling Haaland will give them the edge to win the title for the very first time this season. Since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer Haaland has notched up 10 goals in the Premier League including City’s own goal in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at the weekend.
A European title is the only thing missing from Pep Guardiola’s trophy cabinet at the Etihad with heartbreaking final and semi-final defeats littering the past few years. City have never struggled to get out of the group having successfully done so for each of the last nine seasons and will look to kick off their most recent campaign with a win over Sevilla in the Group G opener.
In Sevilla, they face a side that managed to finish fourth in LaLiga last season ensuring another campaign in Europe’s top competition. However, Julen Lopetegui’s side already seen a different prospect following the departures of defensive stars Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos which has left them vulnerable at the back.
Follow all the action as Man City travel to Sevilla in the Champions League group stages:
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea
79 mins: A Kai Havertz cross finds Hakim Ziyech who volleys an effort at goal and drives it into the ground where the ball bounces up and over the goal.
It’s just not happening for Chelsea.
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea
76 mins: Christian Pulisic is the latest Chelsea man to come onto the pitch and he’s on in place of Raheem Sterling. Dinamo Zagreb are marshalling this game brilliantly.
There are some frustrated men in the Chelsea dugout. They just haven’t been good enough tonight.
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea
73 mins: Chelsea’s final third delivery has been adequate at best tonight. This attempted cross from Ziyech is just poor.
Cucurella slots him the ball on the left wing and he’s got enough time to pick out his target in the box. Instead he boots the ball straight out of play.
Time is running out for Chelsea.
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea
70 mins: Sutalo nips in front of Havertz and boots the ball out of play as Chelsea look to kick a counter-attack into gear.
Marc Cucurella is brought on to replace Ben Chilwell on the left wing for the Blues as Thomas Tuchel continues to search for answers.
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea
67 mins: Ljubicic takes the ball of Broja and sparks an attack for Dinamo Zagreb. They quickly work the ball up to Orsic but he has no time to time before getting smoked by a full-blooded tackle from Koulibaly.
The Chelsea defender dove straight in, took out the man and earned himself a yellow card.
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea
64 mins: Mason Mount needs to be careful out there. He’s already on a yellow card and a swipe at Stefan Ristovski almost catches the defender on the side of the head.
Whether Mount meant it is unclear but Ristovski has gone down like sack of pototoes looking the get the Chelsea man sent off. The referee thinks about it but doesn’t issue another card.
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea
61 mins: More changes for Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel hooks off Mateo Kovacic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and replces them with Jorginho and Armando Broja.
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea
58 mins: Another diagonal ball from Chelsea gets the ball into the box for the Blues where Sterling nods the ball over to Havertz who is waiting inside the area.
Josip Sutalo leaps into the back of Havertz and wins some of the ball but clatters the forward to ground in the process. Chelsea want a penalty but the referee lets play go on.
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea
55 mins: Save! Dinamo are so close to doubling their lead! Stefan Ristovski blasts one from range and forces Kepa Arrizabalaga into a diving save across to his left.
The Chelsea goalkeeper gets a fingertip to the effort and does just enough to push the ball onto the woodwork!
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea
51 mins: Disallowed goal! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first goal for Chelsea is chalked off!
Mateo Kovacic spies a diagonal run from Ben Chilwell and lifts the ball into the box for the left-back. Chilwell brings it down and dinks it past the goalkeeper.
Aubameyang arrives at the back post and makes sure the ball heads into the net but the offside flag goes up against Chilwell’s initial run. It’s the right decision as the replays show he just set off on his run too soon.
