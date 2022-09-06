✕ Close Delighted how Haaland has settled - Pep

Manchester City are once again targeting Champions League glory and hope the arrival of Erling Haaland will give them the edge to win the title for the very first time this season. Since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer Haaland has notched up 10 goals in the Premier League including City’s own goal in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at the weekend.

A European title is the only thing missing from Pep Guardiola’s trophy cabinet at the Etihad with heartbreaking final and semi-final defeats littering the past few years. City have never struggled to get out of the group having successfully done so for each of the last nine seasons and will look to kick off their most recent campaign with a win over Sevilla in the Group G opener.

In Sevilla, they face a side that managed to finish fourth in LaLiga last season ensuring another campaign in Europe’s top competition. However, Julen Lopetegui’s side already seen a different prospect following the departures of defensive stars Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos which has left them vulnerable at the back.

Follow all the action as Man City travel to Sevilla in the Champions League group stages: