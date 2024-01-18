Jordan Henderson completes move to Ajax from Al-Ettifaq

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jordan Henderson has completed his move from Al-Ettifaq to Ajax, the Dutch club have confirmed.

It comes after the Saudi Pro League club agreed to terminate the England midfielder’s contract.

Henderson, 33, joined Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool last summer but has decided to cut his stay in the Middle East short. He has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Amsterdam outfit.

A statement from the Dutch club read: “Ajax has reached an agreement with Jordan Henderson on his transfer to Amsterdam.

“The free agent, former Sunderland and Liverpool player, signed a contract at Ajax lasting two-and-a-half years, until June 30, 2026.”