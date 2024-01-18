Jump to content

Jordan Henderson completes move to Ajax from Al-Ettifaq

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 18 January 2024 20:20
Jordan Henderson has completed his move to Ajax (Simon Marper/PA)
(PA Wire)

Jordan Henderson has completed his move from Al-Ettifaq to Ajax, the Dutch club have confirmed.

It comes after the Saudi Pro League club agreed to terminate the England midfielder’s contract.

Henderson, 33, joined Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool last summer but has decided to cut his stay in the Middle East short. He has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Amsterdam outfit.

A statement from the Dutch club read: “Ajax has reached an agreement with Jordan Henderson on his transfer to Amsterdam.

“The free agent, former Sunderland and Liverpool player, signed a contract at Ajax lasting two-and-a-half years, until June 30, 2026.”

