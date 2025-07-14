Why Jordan Henderson can make his Premier League return successful – and prove his doubters wrong

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The last time Jordan Henderson played in the Premier League, he set up a goal. Not a Liverpool goal, admittedly. His stray pass went to Adam Armstrong in a frenetic 4-4 draw between an already-relegated Southampton side and a Liverpool team who had failed to finish in the top four.

Liverpool knew then it was a farewell: to Roberto Firmino, who scored on his final appearance; to James Milner, the long-serving vice-captain who was out of contract. Just not to Henderson, whose departure has come to look like Liverpool opportunistically offloading him. The consensus since then is that a misplaced pass was far from the worst option Henderson took in the summer of 2023, that he lost his way in a rather more damning effect than simply picking out a Southampton player.

But if his career has taken unexpected turns in the last two years, Henderson has shown he has a capacity to make comebacks. The player Brendan Rodgers wanted to offload to Fulham in part-exchange for Clint Dempsey instead ended up as the only Liverpool captain to lift both the Premier League and Champions League trophies. The veteran who seemed consigned to England’s past was instead installed back in the squad by Thomas Tuchel. The midfielder who seemed to be seeing out his playing days in lesser leagues is instead back in the Premier League as Brentford’s new signing.

Liverpool, Al-Ettifaq, Ajax, Brentford: it has become a unique career arc. Along the way, Henderson may have gone from one of the most admired figures in the game to one of the most criticised. The Saudi Arabian switch saw to that; that Henderson decamped to Amsterdam six months later, at some considerable cost, and never received the fortune anticipated, was not enough to restore a reputation.

He was left looking naïve, at best, when he tried to defend his decision to join Al-Ettifaq; and yet a reason why he has outstripped most expectations is his essential decency, coupled with his willingness to graft. That grit explains why he has proved many of his doubters wrong.

Which, without doubt, he has to again. Certainly as far as his international place is concerned: Tuchel’s decision to bring back Henderson was greeted with incredulity in many quarters. The rising stars of Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson would seem to be making more compelling cases for selection. Yet those on the outside are in a lesser position to assess the influence Tuchel clearly believes Henderson has behind the scenes.

open image in gallery Jordan Henderson was given the captaincy at Ajax proving his leadership qualities ( REUTERS )

For much of the last two years, he has been discussed more than seen. Few in England watched the Saudi or Dutch leagues. Even a club of Brentford’s relatively low profile will bring far more scrutiny in his homeland. Henderson, who had the option of another year at Ajax, has not taken the easy decision in his bid to earn a place in the World Cup.

Because Henderson has spent the last 14 years at – apart from spells of mediocrity early in his time at Liverpool – among the best teams in their respective leagues. Brentford came 10th last season but Henderson could be in a bottom-half side; maybe even in a relegation battle. His ageing legs are likely to be tested if Brentford have a minority share of possession. He is 35 now and the only men to play in the centre of midfield at such an age in last season’s Premier League were his friends and former colleagues Milner and Adam Lallana, plus Idrissa Gueye.

open image in gallery Henderson was recalled to the England squad by Thomas Tuchel and has his eyes on a World Cup place ( Getty Images )

Henderson’s game has always entailed some athleticism; at times, his running power was his strongest suit. As he has got older, his positioning leadership has assumed more importance; the familiar jibe is that he spends his time on the pitch pointing.

But the fact he is replacing Christian Norgaard has a pertinence. Brentford have lost their captain, their goalkeeper, in Mark Flekken, and a senior presence, in Ben Mee, with the potential their two top scorers, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, could follow. They have lost the best manager in their history, in Thomas Frank; his rookie of a successor, Keith Andrews, may prize Henderson’s experience and knowhow. After becoming Ajax captain within weeks of his arrival, it will be instructive if he soon gets the Brentford armband.

open image in gallery Henderson's short-lived move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq was an error in judgement ( Handout via REUTERS )

But there is the leader and the player; he can still talk, but can he still play? One reason to think so lies in the club who have signed him. Brentford show plenty of acumen – indeed Liverpool have admired them for their use of statistics – and they don’t get many wrong. Henderson, a 35-year-old, big-name England international, is far from their usual profile of recruit but they, presumably, do not see a risk.

Liverpool saw a player in decline. Henderson had two years left on a four-year deal that, seemingly, some at the club were reluctant to grant him, when Al-Ettifaq may have done them a favour. Their captain had been terrific in 2021-22, rather less so the following year. Jurgen Klopp scarcely offered the reassurances Henderson required about his place in his plans. Liverpool 2.0 instead had a younger, more energetic midfield.

Henderson’s road instead took him via oil money in Saudi Arabia to a bus stop in Hounslow. Another undignified error by him or further evidence of Brentford’s astuteness? The answer may dictate if Brentford recover from their summer exodus, if Henderson goes to the World Cup, if he can show he isn’t done yet.