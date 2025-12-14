Jordan Henderson pays touching tribute to Diogo Jota with celebration of first Brentford goal
Henderson’s former Liverpool teammate died in a car crash in Spain in July
Jordan Henderson produced a touching homage to his late Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota after scoring his first goal for Brentford.
Henderson put the Londoners 1-0 ahead against Leeds at the Gtech Community Stadium, striking for the first time since joining the club in the summer.
After an initial celebration of the opener, Henderson sank to the floor in a seated position and mimed playing a video game, a trademark gesture made by Jota after his goals.
The Portuguese forward died in a car crash along with his brother, Andre Silva, in Spain in July while returning to Liverpool for preseason training.
Henderson and Jota were teammates for three years at Anfield before the midfielder’s departure to Al-Ettifaq in 2023.
“It was his birthday recently,” Henderson told Sky Sports. “We’ll never forget him. We will always remember him. I can only imagine what the lads at Liverpool are going through.
“He was a good friend. I don’t score many goals, so when I did, I always thought that I would dedicate it to him.”
The England international laid flowers at the home of Liverpool after Jota’s passing earlier in the year and posted a tribute on Instagram.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s equaliser earned Leeds a point in the Premier League clash.
