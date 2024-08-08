Wales starlet Jordan James agrees terms for transfer to Ligue 1

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Wales midfielder Jordan James has all but agreed a move to French side Rennes over a potential transfer to Ligue 1.

His current club, Birmingham City, received notice of the bid early on Thursday, with personal terms close to being arranged already and a medical expected to take place later this week.

James, 20, made his Championship debut for the Blues in 2021/22 and has been a regular for them across the past two seasons, making more than 100 appearances in all competitions and breaking into the Welsh senior setup over the last 18 months.

Most recently, he started the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off final for the Dragons against Poland, with the Hereford-born midfielder winning a total of senior 11 caps to date.

He played for England at U20 level before switching back to Wales, who he represented at lower youth levels. Rob Page utilised James alongside Ethan Ampadu in his final matches in charge of the national side, before being replaced by Craig Bellamy.

Last season, Rennes finished tenth in Ligue 1 after four consecutive campaigns inside the top six.

The current squad includes the likes of Belgium’s Euro 2024 defender Arthur Theate, former Brighton defender Leo Ostigard, Algerian international forward Amine Gouiri and striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, who is currently with the French national team at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In France, the 2024/25 season starts on 16 August, with Rennes’ first match of the Ligue 1 campaign on Sunday 18th at home to Lyon.