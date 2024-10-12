Jordan Pickford insists England ‘weren’t far off’ despite dismal Greece defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jordan Pickford maintained England “weren’t far off” against Greece despite admitting that Lee Carsley’s attacking line-up left the team “a little bit open” in the 2-1 defeat at Wembley.

The England goalkeeper watched on as an experimental formation misfired in attack, with Carsley selecting all of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Bukyo Saka and Anthony Gordon in the absence of Harry Kane.

But Vangelis Pavlidis scored twice, including a stoppage-time winner, and Greece had further chances on the counter-attack as England struggled to find the right balance.

“I think they just caught us on transitions a bit too much,” Pickford said. “I think we were a little bit open.

“Sometimes in football it becomes a bit weird because a couple of scruffy passes actually gets you out and get us countered quite quick and they did that a few times.

“They played the long ball and won probably second balls more than we won tonight and that might have been the difference in the evening.

“But the football we played was good and I know we always want to win but we didn’t.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down and look at what we can do a lot better and move on and win Sunday.

“We weren’t far off. It was only two or three transitions which we got caught.

“Apart from that we controlled it but they got the better of us and we’re disappointed as a nation. It’s about how we get ready for the next game now.”

open image in gallery Lee Carsley saw England beaten by Greece on Thursday night ( PA Wire )

Carsley’s bold selection was a surprise after the interim manager said he would not “shoe-horn” attacking talent into his line-up after encouraging wins over Ireland and Finland last month, but Pickford said the players understood what was asked of them.

“The manager picked the team and we’ve just got to try and execute the game plan,” Pickford said. “Tonight we didn’t get it fully right and we got beat.”