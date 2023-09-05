Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Spain manager Jorge Vilda sacked by Spanish FA amid Luis Rubiales crisis

Lawrence Ostlere
Tuesday 05 September 2023 15:23
Comments
<p>Spain head coach Jorge Vilda remained in his post after the resignation of most of his staff (Zac Goodwin/PA)</p>

Spain head coach Jorge Vilda remained in his post after the resignation of most of his staff (Zac Goodwin/PA)

(PA Wire)

The Spanish Football Federation has sacked women’s manager Jorge Vilda only two weeks after winning the World Cup amid the ongoing Luis Rubiales crisis.

Vilda’s entire playing and coaching staff resigned in protest against Rubiales, the Federation (RFEF) president who has refused to step down over his conduct during the final in which he kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips during Spain’s celebrations. Vilda issued a statement condemning Rubiales but did not resign, and he has now been removed from his post, according to multiple reports in Spain.

Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by Fifa from all football-related activity and banned from contacting Hermoso or those close to her while an investigation is carried out.

In a speech made to RFEF officials and the media, Rubiales refused to resign and hit out at a “witch hunt” against him – and Vilda was pictured in the audience applauding the man who appointed him as head coach of the women’s team in 2015.

more to follow...

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in