Spain manager Jorge Vilda sacked by Spanish FA amid Luis Rubiales crisis

The Spanish Football Federation has sacked women’s manager Jorge Vilda only two weeks after winning the World Cup amid the ongoing Luis Rubiales crisis.

Vilda’s entire playing and coaching staff resigned in protest against Rubiales, the Federation (RFEF) president who has refused to step down over his conduct during the final in which he kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips during Spain’s celebrations. Vilda issued a statement condemning Rubiales but did not resign, and he has now been removed from his post, according to multiple reports in Spain.

Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by Fifa from all football-related activity and banned from contacting Hermoso or those close to her while an investigation is carried out.

In a speech made to RFEF officials and the media, Rubiales refused to resign and hit out at a “witch hunt” against him – and Vilda was pictured in the audience applauding the man who appointed him as head coach of the women’s team in 2015.

more to follow...