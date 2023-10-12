Jump to content

Former Spain manager Jorge Vilda takes up new role with women’s team after dismissal

Vilda, who was sacked days after Fifa suspended former Spanish president Luis Rubiales, has been appointed as the new manager of the Morocco women’s team

Angelica Medina
Friday 13 October 2023 00:28
Comments
<p>Jorge Vilda won the World Cup with Spain but was then dismissed </p>

(PA Wire)

Women’s World Cup winner and former Spain coach Jorge Vilda was appointed as the new manager of the Morocco women’s team on Thursday, succeeding Frenchman Reynald Pedros.

Vilda, who won the Women’s World Cup with Spain in August, was sacked 10 days after Fifa suspended former Spanish FA (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales for giving a non-consensual kiss to striker Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony in Sydney.

The 42-year-old coach, who considered his dismissal “unfair”, was widely criticised for repeatedly applauding Rubiales during an emergency RFEF assembly in which the latter railed against “false feminism” and vowed not to resign.

Vilda is now also being investigated by Spain’s High Court in the alleged case of sexual assault and coercion against Rubiales following the controversial kiss.

Originally, only Rubiales was under formal investigation, while other federation officials and players were called as witnesses.

Pedros joined Morocco in November 2020 and led the team to their first ever World Cup this year in Australia and New Zealand. They became the first Arab side to qualify for the last 16, but after two friendly losses against Zambia, Pedros was dismissed.

“The book closes and I am very disappointed not to continue my mission with the Moroccan national A team. But, so proud to have put this team on top of the world,” Pedros posted on social media platform X.

Reuters

