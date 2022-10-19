Football rumours: Jorginho’s new Chelsea contract stalls after pay rise request

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

What the papers say

The Evening Standard reports Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been unable to find an agreement over a new contract in his early negotiations with the club. The 30-year-old vice-captain has asked for a pay rise that would see his salary increased in line with Cesar Azpilicueta, 33, who recently signed a new £150,000-a-week deal.

The same newspaper reports Inter Milan and Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, 27, could sign a new contract with the club despite interest from the Blues.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are pushing to speed up negotiations over a new deal with 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao amid interest from Manchester United, according to the Daily Express.

Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo writes that Besiktas have dismissed a rumour circulating online that they are being forced to play Everton loanee Dele Alli, 26, after the England midfielder returned from a thigh injury.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Rodrigo De Paul: Italian outlet Calciomercato says Juventus are interested in Atletico Madrid’s 28-year-old Argentina midfielder.

Jonathan David: Jeunes Footeux reports Chelsea are interested in signing the 22-year-old striker from Lille in January.