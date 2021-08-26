Chelsea’s Jorginho named Uefa Men’s Player of the Year

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been named Uefa Men’s Player of the Year, following successes with club and country.

He made a key contribution as the Blues won the Champions League at the end of last season, before also helping Italy to win Euro 2020 this past summer, beating England in the final.

In a recorded video, Jorginho said: “I have no words to describe this moment.

“It’s unreal for me because I have worked so hard to get here. It feels amazing and none of this would have happened without the help of everyone who contributed along the way. All of my team-mates, for both Chelsea and the national team, my managers, kit men, physios, medical staff and just everyone that works in the building.

“It happened because of everyone and not just me, so it means a lot. I just want to say thank you to all those people who have helped along the way, and even to those who didn’t believe in me because they motivated me to work even harder.

“It’s a great feeling, I’m really happy and I just want to say thank you to everyone.”

Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas took the Women’s Player of the Year award, as well as claiming Midfielder of the Year, after scoring the second of four as her team hammered Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League final.

Jorginho, however, did not claim that accolade on the men’s side - that went somewhat bizarrely to his team-mate N’Golo Kante.

The goalkeeper awards went to Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) and Sandra Panos (Barcelona), Ruben Dias (Man City) and Irene Paredes (PSG, now Barcelona) took the defender awards and the forwards honoured were Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) and Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona).

Barcelona Femeni boss Lluis Cortes and Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel were awarded Coach of the Year.