Jose Mourinho hit by Uefa punishment for abusing referee Anthony Taylor

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been banned by Uefa for four matches after using abusive language towards English referee Anthony Taylor following his side’s Europa League final defeat to Sevilla.

Mourinho was filmed confronting Taylor in the car park of Budapest’s Puskas Arena and calling the Premier League official a “f***ing disgrace” after Roma lost on penalties.

The manager blamed Taylor for his side’s defeat following an ill-tempered contest, and the Englishman was then harassed by a mob of Roma fans when arriving at the airport in Budapest to fly home from the game.

Taylor had booked Mourinho during the final, which finished 1-1 after extra time and Sevilla won 4-1 on penalties.

The ban means Mourinho will miss four of Roma’s six group stage matches in next season’s Europa League, or the next four Uefa club competition matches in which he would otherwise participate.

Elsewhere, West Ham have been fined €50,000 and will be banned from having away fans at their first away match in next season’s Europa League following crowd trouble in their Europa Conference League final victory against Fiorentina.

Opposition player Cristiano Biraghi was left bleeding after being hit by an object thrown from the West Ham supporters, which forced the match to be temporarily stopped. West Ham won the final 1-0 thanks to Jarrod Bowen’s winner and will play in the Europa League next season.