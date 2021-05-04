Jose Mourinho has been confirmed as the new head coach of Roma.

Just two weeks after being sacked by Tottenham, Mourinho has been announced as the replacement for Paulo Fonseca, who will leave the Olimpico at the end of the season.

Mourinho has agreed a three-year contract with the Giallorossi to run until 2024 and the Portuguese will begin work ahead of the 2021-22 season this summer.

“Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and to be part of their vision,” Mourinho said after being confirmed as the new Roma boss.

“After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma. It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.

“The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season.

“In the meantime, I wish Paulo Fonseca all the best and I hope the media appreciate that I will only speak further in due course. Daje Roma!”

While club president Dan Friedkin and vice-president Ryan Friedkin revealed their delight at bringing Mourinho back to Italy following his spell with Inter Milan.

“We are thrilled and delighted to welcome Jose Mourinho into the AS Roma family,” Friedkin and Friedkin said.

“A great champion who has won trophies at every level, Jose will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project.

“The appointment of Jose is a huge step in building a long-term and consistent winning culture throughout the club.”

While Friedkin also commented on Fonseca’s work, with the club languishing in seventh in Serie A ahead of the second leg of the Europa League semi-final against Manchester United, with the Red Devils 6-2 ahead on aggregate.

“On behalf of everyone at AS Roma, we would like to thank Paulo Fonseca for his hard work and leadership over the past two years,” Friedkin said.

“Paulo guided the team through many challenges, including the Covid pandemic and a change of ownership, and did so with selfless integrity and great character.

“We wish him all the best for his future endeavours and know that he will be a great asset wherever he goes.”