Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United are likely to be without Joshua Zirkzee for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Lyon after the forward limped off against Newcastle with a suspected hamstring injury.

Zirkzee pulled up during a sprint during the second half against Newcastle at St James’ Park and was replaced by Rasmus Hojlund in the 56th minute of the Premier League fixture.

He was helped off by Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, with several Newcastle players also stopping to check on the Netherlands international as he left the pitch.

open image in gallery Zirkzee was replaced after pulling up injured ( Getty Images )

The 23-year-old scored in United’s 2-2 draw in Lyon on Thursday, shortly before the French side scored an even later equaliser, and has become an important player for Ruben Amorim in recent weeks.

Zirkzee was jeered off by Manchester United fans in the Premier League defeat at home to Newcastle earlier this season but Amorim has praised his performances and commitment after a difficult start.

“He is doing a great job,” Amorim said. “But also a very important thing was the way the fans reacted after that incident. Even if Josh is not playing, if you see every time he gets on the pitch or is just warming up our fans sing the Josh song. That is massive for the boy. So it’s 50-50. 50 per cent the fans and 50 per cent on the part of Josh.”

Zirkzee’s injury means Hojlund could play a greater role against Lyon at Old Trafford on Thursday night. The 22-year-old striker has just one goal in his last 28 games for United.