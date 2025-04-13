Joshua Zirkzee limps off with injury days before Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final
The Dutch forward has become an important player for United in recent weeks
Manchester United are likely to be without Joshua Zirkzee for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Lyon after the forward limped off against Newcastle with a suspected hamstring injury.
Zirkzee pulled up during a sprint during the second half against Newcastle at St James’ Park and was replaced by Rasmus Hojlund in the 56th minute of the Premier League fixture.
He was helped off by Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, with several Newcastle players also stopping to check on the Netherlands international as he left the pitch.
The 23-year-old scored in United’s 2-2 draw in Lyon on Thursday, shortly before the French side scored an even later equaliser, and has become an important player for Ruben Amorim in recent weeks.
Zirkzee was jeered off by Manchester United fans in the Premier League defeat at home to Newcastle earlier this season but Amorim has praised his performances and commitment after a difficult start.
“He is doing a great job,” Amorim said. “But also a very important thing was the way the fans reacted after that incident. Even if Josh is not playing, if you see every time he gets on the pitch or is just warming up our fans sing the Josh song. That is massive for the boy. So it’s 50-50. 50 per cent the fans and 50 per cent on the part of Josh.”
Zirkzee’s injury means Hojlund could play a greater role against Lyon at Old Trafford on Thursday night. The 22-year-old striker has just one goal in his last 28 games for United.
