Manchester United’s season may now depend on just one man

Life has certainly been tumultuous for Joshua Zirkzee since he arrived on British shores.

The young Dutchman was visibly buoyant after getting his dream move to Old Trafford as part of a young forward line that promised to inspire Manchester United to a brighter future. It seems somewhat remarkable that United’s summer transfer business, at the time, was widely regarded as a roaring success.

A goal on debut for Zirkzee, a fine finish to secure a late victory over Fulham, did little to temper any excitement. Talk after the match was just what role the 23-year-old was going to fulfil – he wasn’t a number nine or a No 10 but revelled in being described as a “9.5”.

Six months later, he was being booed by his own supporters after being substituted in the first half. At this point, Zirkzee seemed destined to become the latest young talent to be wasted where careers go to flop: Old Trafford.

Yet, with supporters performing an about-turn and backing Zirkzee more than others in recent weeks, his improvement, if only marginal, has been one of the few reasons to be cheerful for Ruben Amorim.

With Marcus Rashford and Antony gone, and Amad Diallo out for the season, Zirkzee has played every week, from the start, alongside another misfiring striker, Rasmus Hojlund.

open image in gallery A rejuvenated Joshua Zirkzee found the net against Real Sociedad ( REUTERS )

The goals have hardly flowed, but the effort – something conspicuous by its absence among many of his team-mates – has not diminished, even after 120 gruelling minutes against Fulham on Sunday.

A second goal since mid-December in San Sebastian, to help keep United’s European dream, and only route back to Europe’s top table, alive was as timely as it was deserved, having picked himself up from yet another setback in his last match – missing the final shootout penalty in United’s Fulham cup defeat.

“He deserved it because he is working really well,” Amorim said. “He’s improving a lot of things in his game, he deserved this moment and he was really important for us today.”

The performance against Real Sociedad was far from perfect – it was never going to be in this struggling United side and given his Old Trafford career appeared over before it had even begun – but there were more glimpses of those fleet-footed skills he possesses in the Basque Country.

The fact the confidence has not completely deserted him, after all he has been through, is something that should go a long way to restoring faith in this fledgling talent. His turn and flick to create another missed Alejandro Garnacho chance in the second half in San Sebastian belied a forward struggling for form.

open image in gallery Zirkzee impressed in San Sebastian and his recent improvement is a rare cause of optimism for a struggling Man Utd side ( PA Wire )

Zirkzee needed some good fortune to get his goal that broke the deadlock in the Reale Arena, with home goalkeeper Alex Remiro poorly-positioned, but the relief when the ball hit the net was palpable.

Hojlund’s goal drought dragged on as United were held to a 1-1 draw but Zirkzee’s improvement has come at a time when the Red Devils must kick on.

Their route to the Europa League final is anything but unnavigable. The calibre of opposition left in the competition would not, ordinarily, give a team of the might of Manchester United too many problems but the current incumbents cannot be entrusted to beat even mediocre opponents.

They need inspiration wherever they can get it. Even if it is only in moments, Zirkzee has to dig deep, put what has happened behind him, and continue to produce something like the form that got him to England in the first place.

With others around him continuing to struggle, United’s season, and Amorim’s chances of having £100m Champions League money to begin his summer squad overhaul, depend on it.