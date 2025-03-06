Man Utd show promise but familiar flaws leave Ruben Amorim a headache

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ordinarily, a draw away from home in first leg of a European knockout round is one to be celebrated, putting any team in the driving seat to progress.

Manchester United’s home discomforts under Ruben Amorim, however, will make Old Trafford a jittery place come next Thursday, after a 1-1 first-leg draw in the Europa League last 16 was secured at Real Sociedad.

As often with this misfiring fallen giant, things could, and perhaps should, have been so much better in the Basque Country. Their crucial European adventure remains alive, but with plenty still to do to edge one step closer to that pivotal return to Champions League football next term.

The £100m-plus that a Champions League return brings is not a just an additional bonus, it is absolutely essential to boosting the transfer kitty Amorim desperately needs to start his rebuild of epic proportions, one which is down to loose change at the moment.

United are not like rivals Manchester City who regularly generate hundreds of millions from apparently dispensable squad players. The players who will leave Old Trafford this summer, will do so for nothing.

Perhaps Amorim is trying to take the pressure off his besieged strugglers. Supporters frequenting the glorious cervecerias and tabernas around the stunning San Sebastian old town had low expectations, with many admitting they were making the most of what could well be their final European trip for a few years.

open image in gallery Mikel Oyarzabal grabbed a draw for Real Sociedad ( Getty Images )

The build-up around town did feel low-key, with Spanish sports newspaper Marca claiming it felt like Southampton were in the Basque Country rather than the might of Manchester United, such was the lack of buzz ahead of a knockout European encounter.

In an area famed for the quality of its gastronomy, the first half inside the Reale Arena served up a rather less appetising offering.

The hosts, who came into the encounter having lost three of their previous five matches in all competitions, matched United for wayward passing and lack of imagination, with the only attack of note a blocked effort from Bruno Fernandes, with the rebound flicked just wide by Joshua Zirkzee.

United’s first-half impotence is a growing concern – that is now 20 games in all competitions without a first-half goal for Amorim’s side.

What followed after the break took everyone by surprise. United returned from the interval a different force altogether, one with an attacking intent that has deserted them for far too long. As is often the case their finishing and decision-making in the final third let their opponents off the hook.

United needed a helping hand from a poorly positioned Alex Remiro in the home goal to finally see their endeavour pay off, Zirkzee firing only his second goal since mid-December down the middle of Remiro’s goal and through the home stopper.

open image in gallery Joshua Zirkzee fired Man United into the lead ( Reuters )

open image in gallery Alejandro Garnacho missed chances to put the tie beyond doubt ( Getty Images )

Chances came and went for a second: Alejandro Garnacho drilling into the side-netting from a good position twice – all a pre-requisite for the inevitable.

From a Sociedad corner that was heading nowhere, Fernandes flung up an arm, spotted by the VAR, and after consulting the pitchside monitor, the referee pointed to the spot. The European handball rule takes no prisoners. England heartbreaker Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up to level from the spot, with Sociedad’s first shot on target in the entire match.

It would have been typical of United with their penchant for a European collapse to allow the hosts to complete the turnaround. Orri Oskarsson had Sociedad’s golden chance to add to Amorim’s woes, but the Icelandic substitute fired wide from point-blank range, before drawing a fine save from Andre Onana at the death.

A promising evening that leaves plenty still to ponder for Amorim.