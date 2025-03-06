Real Sociedad vs Man Utd LIVE: Europa League team news and line-ups from crucial last-16 clash
The Europa League is Man Utd’s final chance for silverware this season after their FA Cup exit last weekend
Manchester United are in San Sebastian tonight for the first leg of their last-16 Europa League clash with Real Sociedad.
It’s last chance saloon for Ruben Amorim’s side, who were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fifth round on Sunday. Their loss to Fulham, which went to penalties, brought an end to their cup title defence and means the Europa League is their final hope for silverware this season.
Happily for Amorim, the Europa League has been one slightly brighter spot in the Red Devils’ underwhelming season. They finished third in the league phase and are the only unbeaten team left in the competition, while their opponents come into this tie reeling from 1-0 and 4-0 defeats to Real Madrid and Barcelona in their last two matches.
Injuries and a smaller squad could factor into how tonight’s match plays out but if United can avoid defeat they’ll have a strong chance at progressing from the tie with the second leg at Old Trafford.
Man Utd early team news
Winter signing Patrick Dorgu is eligible to play for United in Europe, so he should return to the starting line-up. However, young striker Chido Obi is not eligible to feature for United in the Europa League.
In his pre-match conference, Amorim stated that Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte will not be risked after picking up issues during the loss to Fulham.
Toby Collyer and Kobbie Mainoo are still a couple of weeks from a return, while there is little known about return dates for Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and Altay Bayindir.
Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; de Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Zirkzee, Garnacho; Hojlund.
Sociedad early team news
For the Spanish side, Martin Zubimendi and Luka Susic are doubts, while manager Imanol Alguacil will hope to welcome back Take Kubo too after the winger sat out the loss to Barcelona.
Predicted Real Sociedad XI: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Lopez; Zubimendi; Kubo, Olasagasti, Marin, Barrenextea; Oyarzabal.
How can I watch the match?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 5pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.
When is Real Sociedad vs Man Utd?
The match is due to kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Thursday, 6 March at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Europa League clash between Real Sociedad and Manchester United.
Ruben Amorim’s side are hoping to progress to the latter stages of this tournament as winning the Europa League would put them in the Champions League next season.
Things won’t be easy though as injuries have decimated their squad and the Red Devils are in a bad run of form.
We’ll have all the latest team news, line-ups and more throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 5.45pm.
