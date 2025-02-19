Jude Bellingham banned for ‘disrespect towards referee’ amid swearing row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been handed a two-game domestic ban following his red card at Osasuna on Saturday.

The England international was shown a straight red card for abusive language by referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero, but denied swearing towards him.

Bellingham was quoted after the 1-1 draw explaining that his red card was a “misunderstanding”, and he was backed by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Jude Bellingham was sent off against Osasuna (Miguel Oses/AP) ( AP )

"I think the referee did not understand Jude Bellingham's English,” Ancelotti explained. “He said f*** off, not f*** you... that's way different.”

However, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) announced it had banned Bellingham for “disrespectful and inconsiderate attitudes towards referees”.

While Bellingham will be allowed to play in tonight’s Champions League match against Manchester City, he is set to miss the La Liga fixture against Girona and Real Betis.

Real Madrid are level on points with Barcelona in LaLiga, with Atletico Madrid a further point behind with 14 games of the league season remaining.

Real Madrid said they will appeal to try to have Bellingham available for the LaLiga games against Girona and Betis.

RFEF issued an statement on Tuesday saying referees were sickened by the abuse Montero has received since sending Bellingham off.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the translation of Bellingham’s comments were not the issue.

"My English is good, but I don't understand the difference between f*** off and f*** you," Guardiola said ahead of the second leg of their last-16 tie.

"But what's important is the intention, not the insult. The best thing is not to do it and leave the referees in peace.

"There have always been decisions. You should ask Jude what his intention was. That's what matters.

"Maybe you can insult someone with a great smile on your face and that wouldn't be that bad, right?"

Additional reporting from Reuters