Football rumours: Manchester City confident of Bellingham capture

But he has been linked to Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 24 December 2022 07:10
Manchester City reportedly want Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA)
What the papers say

The Sun reports Manchester City are confident of winning the fight for 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham despite his links to Real Madrid and Liverpool and previous reports that Bellingham favours a move to Madrid.

Manchester United have begun talks with PSV Eindhoven over 23-year-old winger Cody Gakpo, according to the Mirror.

The Times reports Newcastle are looking into signing 25-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

And the Sun writes that Paris St Germain are keen on 29-year-old Manchester United midfielder Fred.

Recommended

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo: CBS Sports reports Al-Nassr are confident of signing the 37-year-old free agent before the January transfer window opens.

Frenkie de Jong: Manchester United are hopeful of signing the 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder in the summer, according to Spanish publication Sport, but think the Catalan giants are trying to push up his value by saying he is not for sale.

