Football rumours: Chelsea to join race for Jude Bellingham

What the papers say

Chelsea are determined to enter the race for in-demand Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to The Telegraph. The report comes despite the Blues spending more than £600m in the past two transfer windows. Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are believed to be the clubs leading the race for the 19-year-old England international.

The Telegraph also reports Leicester are stepping up contract talks with midfielder James Maddison. The move is said to be an attempt to keep the 26-year-old out of the hands of suitors Newcastle and Tottenham, with the 26-year-old entering the final 12 months of his current deal.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are expecting to field a wealth of summer offers for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. However, they are under no pressure to release the 30-year-old, as his contract runs through to 2027.

The Manchester Evening News, via Caught Offside, says Manchester United are interested in signing Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ansu Fati: Mundo Deportivo reports the 20-year-old forward has no desire to leave Barcelona, despite a wealth of interest from across Europe.

Yassine Bounou: Spanish Outlet AS says Tottenham are exploring a summer move for the Sevilla goalkeeper.