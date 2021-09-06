Jude Bellingham ready to play in big games for England, says Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson says Jude Bellingham is more than ready for the biggest games, as he was struck by how advanced the 18-year-old is at this point in his career. The Liverpool midfielder played alongside Bellingham in England's 4-0 win over Andorra and saw first hand how mature he is.

"He looks ready to me, even at such a young age," Henderson said. "He looks ready to be playing in the big games. I watch him for [Borussia] Dortmund as well and I think the way he performs there is outstanding.

"I am a big fan of Jude. I think he looks a fantastic player. For somebody of such a young age he shows real maturity both on and off the field.

"You can see how hungry he is to be a top player and he has all the attributes to do that. It was a pleasure to play alongside him and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and just to try to help them cope, but to be honest, he is a top player as he has shown for Dortmund and I have seen him go from strength to strength over time so I am a big fan of his.”

Bellingham excelled in his central midfield role at Wembley and played a key part in the opening goal, scored by Jesse Lingard, with a clever piece of skill to evade two defenders. The performance was a continuation of his excellent start to the season with Borussia Dortmund, scoring and assisting in a 3-2 win over Hoffenheim.

"I don't want to praise him too much; I don't want to put too much pressure on him,” said Henderson. “But he has got a very good head on his shoulders and good people around him and a good family behind him – from what I am told – and we can see that's an important part of him. I think he will be a top footballer, going forward.

"He makes good decisions, he is very mobile, he gets around the pitch well and you can tell that he has been playing week in, week out at Dortmund at a high level of games.

"Plus, he is improving all the time. And, like I say, when I watch him playing in the Bundesliga I can see he is developing all the time and I am a big fan and he will go from strength to strength and over the next two years be a really top player.”