Jude Bellingham fined €40,000 over comments about referee Felix Zwayer

The England international referred to a six-month ban served by Zwayer in 2005 over a match-fixing scandal

Tom Kershaw
Tuesday 07 December 2021 11:56
Comments
Moment: Bellingham brings up ref's history of match-fixing

Jude Bellingham has been fined €40,000 for his comments about referee Felix Zwayer following Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 loss against Bayern Munich last weekend.

Following the defeat, in which Bayern were awarded a controversial penalty for handball after a VAR check, Bellingham said: “You give a referee, that has match fixed before, the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?

“For me, it wasn’t [a penalty]. He [Hummels] is not even looking at the ball and he’s fighting to get it and it hits him. You can look at a lot of the decisions in the game.”

Bellingham was referring to a six-month ban served by Zwayer in 2005 following a match-fixing scandal.

After the match, the German Football Association confirmed it would open an investigation into the England international, while a criminal complaint was also filed to the Dortmund public prosecutor’s office.

Recommended

On Tuesday, the German FA announced that it would fine Bellingham €40,000 for “unsportsmanlike behaviour”. Dortmund have accepted the punishment.

Referee Zwayer defenced his decision to award the penalty after the match, saying: “The situation was a standard corner kick.

“I see in the game that it’s about a touch by Hummels. The question for me was: Is the arm stretched away from the body or not? In real time, it was not clear whether his arm was moved towards the ball.

“I checked it with [VAR officials] in Cologne and then the arm position was checked.

“The video assistant made an assessment for himself and said that Hummels had his arm away from the body in an unnatural position.

“In the end, he clearly deflected the ball with his elbow and I came to the decision that it was a penalty.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in