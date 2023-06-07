Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jude Bellingham will join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer after the Germans announced a deal in principle worth €103 million (£88.5m) plus add-ons.

The German club, who missed out on the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich after a heartbreaking final day of the season, confirmed the terms on the club website.

The 19-year-old joined Dortmund from boyhood club Birmingham in 2020 for a fee of approximately £25m.

But now Dortmund will make more than three times that fee, with the total reaching €133.9m euros (£115m) if all the add-ons are achieved.

The statement outlined the add-ons can reach 30 percent of the fixed amount paid up front by Real Madrid.

Bellingham will now undergo medical tests and agree personal terms with the Spanish giants.

The England star joins Real’s collection of young midfield stars, including Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde.