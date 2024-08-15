Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand said Jude Bellingham “looked like the big kid in the playground” during Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Atalanta in the Uefa Super Cup.

Goals from Federico Valverde and debutant Kylian Mbappe quashed any hopes of the Italian side springing an upset at the National Stadium in Warsaw.

It marked the first time Madrid fans had seen Bellingham, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo line up in arguably the world’s strongest attacking quartet.

And while Mbappe’s debut goal delighted supporters, it was Bellingham who Ferdinand felt starred, enjoying the space created by his new colleague.

"Mbappe getting his goal is what all Real Madrid fans wanted," Ferdinand explained on TNT Sports. “They have added arguably the best player in the world to this team.

“Because they have so much youth, there is a hunger. They are adding players with hunger. Mbappe has to prove himself now - no matter how good he has been he hasn’t done it here. There is so much to prove for a lot of these players.

"Bellingham was absolutely phenomenal in the number eight position. His influence was magnificent. They look like a team of mates, and that doesn’t bode well for everyone else. Teams will have to double up on Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, which gives Bellingham more space. He looked like the big kid in the playground today."

Jude Bellingham helped Real Madrid to Champions League triumph in his first season at the club ( AFP via Getty Images )

Madrid’s attacking strength is even more frightening when you consider Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, who scored the winner against England at Wembley in April, didn’t even make it onto the pitch. Arda Guler, the brilliant Turkish youngster whose goal against Georgia lit up Euro 2024, entered from the bench with two minutes to play in a show of strength from the European champions.

Bellingham enjoyed an incredible first season at the Bernabeu, leading the team to an impressive treble with a number of match-winning performances. He scored 23 and assisted 11 across La Liga and the Champions League, thrusting himself into Ballon d’Or contention alongside teammate Vinicius.

The midfielder produced a moment of magic to help England reach the Euro 2024 final, scoring a last-minute overhead kick against Slovenia. to keep Gareth Southgate’s side in the competition.

Bellingham is likely to thrive even more with Mbappe added to the side. The former Paris Saint-Germain forward’s completed what he described as a “dream” move to the Spanish capital on a free transfer this summer.

Kylian Mbappe impressed on Real Madrid debut ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The Frenchman has scored at least 27 league goals in each of his last four seasons, and at 25 years old, will still be looking to improve as he takes on a new challenge.

Bellingham and Madrid begin their Spanish title defence away at Mallorca on Sunday in an opportunity to lay down a marker for the rest of the season.